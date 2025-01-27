Black Spade Acquisition II (NASDAQ: BSIIU) Announces Business Combination Agreement with World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc (WME)

Black Spade Acquisition II Co (BSIIU) has recently disclosed the signing of a Business Combination Agreement with World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc. This agreement marks a significant development for Black Spade II, introducing a strategic merger with WME. The Business Combination Agreement paves the way for Black Spade II to merge with World Media and Entertainment Universal, with the former surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of WME.

The merger and other transactions stipulated in the Business Combination Agreement, collectively known as the “Business Combination,” involve several essential terms and conditions that both parties have mutually agreed upon. Notably, the merger will entail the consolidation or subdivision of existing shares, including Class A ordinary shares of WME and BSII Class B ordinary shares. Furthermore, each issued warrant of Black Spade II will be exchanged for a warrant exercisable for WME Class A Ordinary Shares.

The completion of the Business Combination is subject to various conditions, such as shareholder approval from both Black Spade II and WME, listing approval for WME Class A Ordinary Shares and WME Warrants, and the effectiveness of a Registration Statement. Additionally, the agreement includes customary covenants and representations related to the operation of business, shareholder approvals, and compliance with pre-closing obligations.

Following the Merger Effective Time, specific actions will be taken concerning BSII Class B and Class A ordinary shares, with each category dealt with as outlined in the agreement. In addition, a WME Earnout provision has been set, potentially entitling certain shareholders to WME Class A Ordinary Shares based on specific performance milestones.

The Business Combination Agreement includes provisions outlining the termination clauses, additional agreements like the Registration Rights Agreement, the Shareholders Support and Lock-Up Agreement, and the Sponsor Support Agreement, all integral parts of this strategic merger between BSIIU and WME.

Black Spade Acquisition II Co’s joint press release with World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc provides further insight into this exciting merger, highlighting WME’s diverse portfolio in media, entertainment, and hospitality. The agreement is poised to propel both entities towards expanded opportunities and growth on the stock exchange.

For more detailed information regarding the Business Combination Agreement and the upcoming merger, interested parties can access the complete filing on the SEC website or through Black Spade II’s official channels.

