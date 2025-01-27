Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $424.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.22 and a 200-day moving average of $391.36. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $317.59 and a 52-week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

