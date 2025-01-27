Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $164.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

