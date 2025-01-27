Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 6,133 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

