Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $496.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.24 and its 200 day moving average is $536.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

