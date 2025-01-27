BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BOX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX 13.96% -17.20% 6.15% Veeva Systems 25.07% 13.56% 11.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of BOX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $1.04 billion 4.47 $129.03 million $0.80 40.36 Veeva Systems $2.36 billion 15.50 $525.71 million $4.05 55.72

This table compares BOX and Veeva Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BOX has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BOX and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 2 8 0 2.64 Veeva Systems 2 8 17 0 2.56

BOX currently has a consensus target price of $35.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.14%. Veeva Systems has a consensus target price of $253.96, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than BOX.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats BOX on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser, and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.