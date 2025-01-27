Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.