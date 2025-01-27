Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,604,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,118,000 after purchasing an additional 267,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,622,000 after purchasing an additional 520,113 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,293,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250,764 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after buying an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,080,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,239,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

