Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $123,913,691 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $977.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $768.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $999.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

