Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,503 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 692,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,201,000 after buying an additional 793,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

