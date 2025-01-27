Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,308 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $879,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,316,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,741,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).