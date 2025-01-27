Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $301.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $239.86 and a 52 week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

