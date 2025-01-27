Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 821.8% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 111,975 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 177,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CGBL opened at $32.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

