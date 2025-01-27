Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 169,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHX stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

