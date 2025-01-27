Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,387,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.