Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s Why

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price fell 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$142.55 and last traded at C$153.68. 334,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 514,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$174.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Celestica Trading Down 16.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$138.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Celestica news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.13, for a total value of C$6,607,522.80. Also, Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total transaction of C$58,605.18. Insiders sold 94,954 shares of company stock worth $10,839,359 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

