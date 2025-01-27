Center For Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $200.53 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.19 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.