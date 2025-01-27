Center For Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,090,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,124.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.68 billion, a PE ratio of 174.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,077.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $945.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,157.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,093.34.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

