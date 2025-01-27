Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.04 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

