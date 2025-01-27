Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,453,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,313 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $102,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 69.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

