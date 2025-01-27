CKW Financial Group Boosts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC opened at $88.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

