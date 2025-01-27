CKW Financial Group Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in VF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in VF by 1,917.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $26.25 on Monday. VF Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.45.

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VF from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on VF in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

