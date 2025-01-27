CKW Financial Group Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.0% in the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Bank of America by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,141 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 125.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $356.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.