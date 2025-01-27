Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.06 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

