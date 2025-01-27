Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 6% – Here’s Why

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $277.20 and last traded at $280.23. 4,075,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,183,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.83.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.92.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,598,033.30. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 4,635 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,158,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,250. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,489 shares of company stock valued at $109,624,297 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

