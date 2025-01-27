Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMHF remained flat at $24.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Community Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Get Community Heritage Financial alerts:

Community Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Community Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.