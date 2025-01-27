ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP opened at $101.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

