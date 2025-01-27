Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CGXU opened at $25.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

