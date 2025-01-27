Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $22,059,506 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $584.05 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.21.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

