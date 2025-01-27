Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,313 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

