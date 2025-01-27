Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.33. Cosan shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 120,851 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSAN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cosan by 339.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cosan by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 405.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

