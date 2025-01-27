Costain Group (LON:COST) Trading 11.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.74 ($1.19). 22,979,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 812% from the average session volume of 2,519,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.07).

Costain Group Trading Up 11.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £260.72 million, a P/E ratio of 870.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

