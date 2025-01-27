Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $636.80 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.24 and a twelve month high of $645.54. The stock has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $591.21 and its 200-day moving average is $536.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,017 shares of company stock worth $19,655,538. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

