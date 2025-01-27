CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Lifted by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock opened at $374.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.15, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.65 and its 200-day moving average is $311.81.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

