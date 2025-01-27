Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $395.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 731,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,649.47. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $54,972.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,847.62. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,869 shares of company stock worth $735,673 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 873,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 639,855 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 79,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $3,405,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

