Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,178.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIS stock opened at $272.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $217.63 and a twelve month high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

