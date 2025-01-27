Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $91,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,283,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 358,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,298 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 935,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.91 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

