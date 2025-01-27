Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.04 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.