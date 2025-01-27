Curran Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Quarry LP increased its holdings in WesBanco by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 175.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Trading Up 2.2 %

WSBC stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $39,228.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,508.79. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

