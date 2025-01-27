CX Institutional Acquires 10,408 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 304.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

