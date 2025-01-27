CX Institutional Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CX Institutional increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,341.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,280.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,309.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,063.53 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

