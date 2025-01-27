CX Institutional Has $296,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in FMC were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of FMC by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

