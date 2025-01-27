CX Institutional Has $396,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,212,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,145. The trade was a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $240.08 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.31.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

