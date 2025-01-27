CX Institutional Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 108.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $105.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

