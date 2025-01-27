CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.25 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.