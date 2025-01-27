Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight” Rating

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $15.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -137.82 and a beta of 2.31. Dana has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dana by 484.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

