Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares were down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.43. Approximately 2,584,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,968,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.41.

The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Devon Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $9,426,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,002,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 21,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

