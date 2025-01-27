Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Trading Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 404,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 186,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Diamcor Mining Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.