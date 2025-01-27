Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 725,758 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,184,000 after buying an additional 493,339 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after acquiring an additional 314,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 541,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 309,437 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

