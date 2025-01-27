Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stock Position Reduced by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,477,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 607,188 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,009,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 218,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 370,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 215,554 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

